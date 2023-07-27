A stellar 2023 for Treyten Lapcevich carried over into Saskatoon on Wednesday evening. The first doubleheader of the season at Sutherland Automotive Speedway saw Lapcevich sweep the Leland Industries Twin 125s.

He led every lap in the first race but had to overcome an early challenge from Alex Guenette to cap off a perfect evening in Race 2.

No driver had ever swept a doubleheader at Sutherland prior to Wednesday’s Leland Industries Twin 125s, but Lapcevich credited his efficient performance to the relentless work 22 Racing puts in to bring strong cars to the track each week.

“I’m speechless,” Lapcevich said. “What a great day for this No. 20 team and for 22 Racing to come home 1-2 in the second race. I have to thank my guys a ton. They made this possible and I appreciate all the fans that welcomed us in western Canada.”

With his two victories, Lapcevich has now won five of the eight events on the NASCAR Pinty’s Series schedule this year.

Since taking the first green flag of the year at Sunset Speedway, Lapcevich has completed every lap and led just over 800 laps in total. His worst finish during that stretch was a sixth at Exhibition Palace in Toronto on July 14.

Lapcevich set the pace early on with a pole run of 14.709. After a flawless first race, Lapcevich immediately passed polesitter Donald Theetge for the lead in Race 2 before successfully taking care of Guenette shortly before the halfway point after the latter briefly took the lead.

Now that he has two more wins on his resume, Lapcevich inches closer to joining his brother Cayden as a NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion. Only six races stand in the way of Lapcevich reaching that goal, three of which take place at tracks where Lapcevich has already visited Victory Lane (Ohsweken and CTMP).

Following Lapcevich in the running order at the end of Race 1 were Theetge, Marc-Antoine Camirand, Alex Tagliani, and Guenette. In Race 2, Tagliani, L.P. Dumoulin, Brandon Watson, and Camirand were the Top 5 finishers behind Lapcevich.

NASCAR Pinty’s Series drivers will be back on track next Sunday for the prestigious Grand Prix de Trois- Rivières. The green flag will fly at 2 p.m. ET, with TSN+ and FloRacing providing coverage of all the on-track action.

The Leland Industries twin 125s at Sutherland Automotive Speedway will air tape-delayed on TSN the weekend of August 6th (exact time and date to be announced) and on RDS on Sunday, August 27 at 11 a.m. ET.