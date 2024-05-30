TSN's coverage of the Canadian Grand Prix begins June 7

TSN and RDS have Formula 1 fans buckled in for the biggest auto racing event in Canada when the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX 2024 returns to the famed Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montréal from June 7-9. The action begins with practice coverage on Friday, June 7 at 1:15 p.m. ET on RDS, RDS.ca, and the RDS app, and 4:45 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

On race day, Sunday, June 9, pre-race coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET on TSN, CTV, TSN.ca, CTV.ca, and the TSN and CTV apps, while RDS delivers a special edition of SUR LA LIGNE DE DÉPART, taking viewers behind the scenes of the race. Live coverage of the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX 2024 airs at 1 p.m. ET on TSN, RDS, CTV, and Noovo, as well as the networks’ official websites and apps. Complete F1 schedules are available on TSN.ca and RDS.ca.

F1 fans can access exclusive live companion feeds on TSN+, RDS.ca, and the RDS app, including Pit Lane, Driver Tracker, Timing Feed, Mixed On-Board Cameras, and unique in-car feeds of Canadian driver Lance Stroll, defending F1 champion Max Verstappen, and Lewis Hamilton.

Throughout the week, TSN and RDS deliver live updates from the Bell Studio at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Auto racing reporter and former professional racing driver Tim Hauraney and BarDown’s Daniel Zakrzewski deliver updates for TSN, including interviews with F1 drivers, features on the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX, and news and analysis for SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca. RDS’s LE 5 À 7 delivers live editions of the show on Thursday, June 6 at 5 p.m. ET and Friday, June 7 at 2:45 p.m. ET, led by Frédéric Plante and Yanick Bouchard.

Additionally, RDS’s SPORTS 30 wraps up the day’s highlights with host Pierre Houde, analyst Bertrand Houle, and reporter Olivier Larue, airing Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 8).

RDS’s L’ANTICHAMBRE focuses in on the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX 2024 on Friday, June 7 at 11 p.m. ET, as host Luc Bellemare is joined by Houde and Houle.

TSN’s THE SHIFT WITH KAYLA GREY is on-site in Montréal providing in-depth coverage, including a sit-down conversation with Mercedes driver George Russell. Content from THE SHIFT airs in weekend editions of SPORTSCENTRE and is available across TSN.ca and the show’s official social media platforms.

Also in Montréal at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve are ETALK’s Tyrone Edwards and Traci Melchor, who cover where F1 meets the world of entertainment, with news updates, interviews, and a special edition of ETALK from Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve on Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV app. MuchMusic VJs Verdah Ansari and Georgia Kolev are also on-site to cover the pop culture side of the weekend for MuchMusic social platforms.

TSN augments its broadcast coverage with a full slate of digital content covering the week from all angles. Highlights include:

A series of SPORTSCENTRE features sponsored by Mercedes, Fidelity, and The LEGO Group provides viewers with exclusive interviews and further insight into the world of F1 and the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX

Up-to-the-minute news, driver interviews, written features, highlight videos, and updates on TSN.ca

Highlights and must-see clips from the paddock to the finish line, as well as content throughout the weekend across TSN’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X

TSN’s DIGITAL SPORTSCENTRE is at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve to deliver “DSC at the Grand Prix,” a series of special editions of the program hosted by Marissa Roberto

Defending CANADIAN GRAND PRIX champion Max Verstappen looks to continue his dominant season with a win in Montréal. Verstappen faces fierce competition from the field of 20 drivers, including Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez; Ferrari teammates Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz; Miami Grand Prix winner Lando Norris, and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri; and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Canadian Lance Stroll.

In addition to all the F1 action at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, on Saturday, June 8, Pitbull headlines the Podium Concert presented by Google Pixel, taking place at Montréal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau from 5 p.m. ET. The Podium Concert also features renowned DJs and interactive activities organized in collaboration with Red Bull, the NFL, the NBA, the Montreal Canadiens, and more. Tickets are available at evenko.ca.

Leading up to race weekend, TSN looks back at several memorable Canadian F1 moments, including:

2007 CANADIAN GRAND PRIX ( Tuesday, June 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET ) – Lewis Hamilton’s first of his record-breaking 103 victories in F1

at ) – Lewis Hamilton’s first of his record-breaking 103 victories in F1 2011 CANADIAN GRAND PRIX (Wednesday, June 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET) – The longest race F1 race ever at four hours, four minutes, and 39 seconds, the 2011 race was voted the best ever CANADIAN GRAND PRIX by F1 fans

Sponsors of F1 coverage on TSN and RDS include Expedia, Heineken, Bell, BMW, and Stellantis (Jeep), with the brands featured prominently across TSN and/or RDS platforms throughout the F1 season. Audi, Fidelity, Bacardi (Patron), and LEGO are sponsors of the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX, with on-site activations in addition to broadcast and digital assets across CTV, TSN, RDS, and Noovo.

TSN and RDS have delivered F1 coverage in Canada since 1992 and 1994, respectively.