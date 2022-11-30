Tunisia squeak by France after last minute review, but fail to advance

Tunisia found a way to defeat France 1-0 in what was a must-win game in their final match of group play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, Tunisia was eliminated after Australia defeated Denmark 1-0 in the other Group D match.

Tunisia's win marks only the third victory the country has had at the World Cup in their sixth tournament.

France thought they had an equalizer in the dying seconds of second-half stoppage time when forward Antoine Griezmann scored, but the play was ruled offside in a dramatic VAR review.

Defending World Cup champion France had their spot in the Round of 16 secured prior to the match and finishes atop the group on goal differential over the Socceroos.

After pressuring France for the majority of the match, forward Wahbi Khazri broke the ice in the 58th minute, scoring his team's first goal of the tournament and giving Tunisia the lead against France.

The Tunisian squad thought they scored the opening goal of the match in the eighth minute when midfielder Nader Ghandri's beautiful shot beat France goakeeper Steve Mandanda, but that, too, was ruled offside.

France pushed Tunisia as the final minutes of the second half ticked down where they outshot Tunisia 8-3 in the half and Tunisia goalkeeper was kept busy with three shots on goal.

A number of the French regulars did not start this match but were brought in during the second half as they tried to equalize the score but were unable to do so.

France now moves on to a match on Sunday with the Group C runners-up.