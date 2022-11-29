The United States lead Iran 1-0 at halftime in their critical final game of the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Iran currently sits in second place of Group B and can advance to the knockout stage with a win over USA. They also can advance with a draw against the United States and a Wales victory over England.

The United States must beat Iran in order to advance to the Round of 16.

After controlling the play for the majority of the first half, the United States broke the scoreless draw in the 38th minute when forward Christian Pulisic corralled the ball in the crease and scored.

In scoring the goal, Pulisic went full speed into Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beyranvand and was down for several minutes and laboured for the remainder of the first half.

Timothy Weah almost scored a second goal for the United States in first half stoppage time but was ruled offside,

The United States won the possession battle in the first half, controlling the ball 59 per cent of the half.

Iran failed to get a shot in the first half after being blitzed 9-0 in that category by the United States with three of those shots on goal.