One of the United States' most exciting young talents won't be headed to July's World Cup.

Lyon midfielder Catarina Macario confirmed on Tuesday that her recovery from an ACL tear won't be completed in time for her to participate in the quadrennial tournament set for Australia and New Zealand.

God’s plan. I will be back ✊🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/JNMsl2RbMz — Catarina Macario (@catarinamacario) May 23, 2023

Macario, 23, incurred the injury during OL's final league match of last season on June 1.

"The desire to return to play for my club and country has driven my training and fueled my everyday life, however, what's most important right now is my health and getting fit and ready for my next club season," Macario said.

Born in Brazil and raised in San Diego from the age of 11, Macario was first capped by the USWNT in 2021 and became a bronze medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics later that year. Prior to her injury, Macario scored five goals in her last five international appearances. In 17 USWNT games, the Stanford product has eight goals.

The defending champions, the United States are set for Group E alongside the Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam. The USWNT's first match is set for July 21 against Vietnam.