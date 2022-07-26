FOLLOW LIVE: TFC equalizes in second half of Canadian Championship final

Is TFC back to being a force or do people need to temper their expectations?

Lukas MacNaughton heads home the equalizer in the 75th minute to tie the game 1-1. The winner earns a berth in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. Follow the action from BC Place on TSN.ca.

Brian White's 19th minute marker has given the Vancouver Whitecaps a 1-0 lead over Toronto FC in the second half of the Canadian Championship final.

WHITECAPS - 1

'19 - White



TORONTO FC – 1

'75 - McNaughton

-2H-

Brian White scores in the 19th minute. Assisted by Ryan Gauld.



⏱ 19’

🌊 1-0 🍁#VWFC | #VANvTOR | #CanChamp — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) July 27, 2022

-LINEUPS-



VANCOUVER WHITECAPS

55 Cody Cropper

31 Russell Teibert (C)

4 Ranko Veselinovic

6 Tristan Blackmon

9 Lucas Cavallini

11 Cristián Dájome

20 Adrián Cubas

24 Brian White (goal: '19)

25 Ryan Gauld

27 Ryan Raposo

28 Jakob Nerwinski

SUBSTITUTES

2 Marcus Godinho

19 Julian Gressel

23 Javain Brown

33 Michael Baldisimo

45 Pedro Vite

60 Isaac Boehmer

87 Tosaint Ricketts

TORONTO FC

25 Alex Bono

4 Michael Bradley (C)

5 Lukas MacNaughton

9 Jesús Jiménez

10 Federico Bernardeschi

11 Jayden Nelson

21 Jonathan Osorio

24 Lorenzo Insigne

27 Shane O'Neill

44 Domenico Criscito

47 Kosi Thompson

SUBSTITUTES

1 Greg Ranjitsingh

7 Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty

15 Doneil Henry

20 Ayo Akinola

23 Chris Mavinga

38 Luca Petrasso

77 Jordan Perruzza