FOLLOW LIVE: TFC equalizes in second half of Canadian Championship final
Lukas MacNaughton has scored the equalizer in the 75th minute as Toronto FC and Vancouver are tied 1-1 in the second half of the Canadian Championship final. The winner earns a berth in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League. Follow the action from BC Place on TSN.ca.
Brian White's 19th minute marker has given the Vancouver Whitecaps a 1-0 lead over Toronto FC in the second half of the Canadian Championship final.
WHITECAPS - 1
'19 - White
TORONTO FC – 1
'75 - McNaughton
-2H-
-LINEUPS-
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS
55 Cody Cropper
31 Russell Teibert (C)
4 Ranko Veselinovic
6 Tristan Blackmon
9 Lucas Cavallini
11 Cristián Dájome
20 Adrián Cubas
24 Brian White (goal: '19)
25 Ryan Gauld
27 Ryan Raposo
28 Jakob Nerwinski
SUBSTITUTES
2 Marcus Godinho
19 Julian Gressel
23 Javain Brown
33 Michael Baldisimo
45 Pedro Vite
60 Isaac Boehmer
87 Tosaint Ricketts
TORONTO FC
25 Alex Bono
4 Michael Bradley (C)
5 Lukas MacNaughton
9 Jesús Jiménez
10 Federico Bernardeschi
11 Jayden Nelson
21 Jonathan Osorio
24 Lorenzo Insigne
27 Shane O'Neill
44 Domenico Criscito
47 Kosi Thompson
SUBSTITUTES
1 Greg Ranjitsingh
7 Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty
15 Doneil Henry
20 Ayo Akinola
23 Chris Mavinga
38 Luca Petrasso
77 Jordan Perruzza