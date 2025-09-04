PERTH - Canada's Wayne Middaugh, one of the sport’s most versatile players, was inducted into the World Curling Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Middaugh, from Brampton, Ont., is the only athlete to win world men’s titles in three different positions.

He earned gold in 1993 in Geneva, Switzerland, playing second for Russ Howard, skipped Canada to victory in 1998 in Kamloops, and added another in 2012 in Basel, Switzerland, playing third/vice-skip for Glenn Howard.

He also represented Ontario at 10 different Briers.

Middaugh was previously inducted into the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame in 2020, following a decorated career disrupted by a skiing injury in 2016.

Also inducted Thursday was Finland’s Olli Rissanen, who led his country’s curling federation for more than two decades, and Sweden’s Team Peja Lindholm, a foursome that won three world championships and played in three Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2025.