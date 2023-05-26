Week 9 Preview: NWSL Pitch Notes

Moments to watch for and notes to know entering Week 9 of NWSL regular-season action. Week 9 match coverage begins Friday, May 26 at Children’s Mercy Park as the Kansas City Current host the Houston Dash.

NOTES TO KNOW

DEFEND HOME BASE

Three teams remain undefeated at home this season, including Portland Thorns FC, Racing Louisville FC and the Washington Spirit. With a 3-0-2 record at home this year, the Thorns have not lost a regular season match at Providence Park since August 27, 2022. Racing, who earned its first win of the year with a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars at Lynn Family Stadium in Week 7, also owns a pair of draws at home. Before dropping a 2-1 result to Orlando last weekend, the Spirit, who currently boast a 2-0-1 record at home, were the last remaining undefeated team across all regular season contests heading into Week 8.

The home unbeaten streak will be put to the test for two of the three teams this weekend as Racing play host to North Carolina at Lynn Family Stadium while the Spirit face Gotham FC at Audi Field.

AN IRON WILL IN CARY

Heading into Week 9 matches, the North Carolina Courage boasts a league-high six ironwomen, players who have competed in every minute of the regular season so far. Anchored by the club’s goalkeeper, Casey Murphy, the quintet of field players includes defenders Emily Fox, Kaleigh Kurtz and Ryan Williams, midfielder Denise O’Sullivan and forward Kerolin. A two-time NWSL Champion, Kurtz also achieved ironwomen status last season, appearing in 1,980 minutes of action for the Courage.

In addition to North Carolina’s six ironwomen, 23 other players around the league have also featured in every minute of play this season. Orlando Pride defender Emily Madril remains the lone rookie to hold ironwoman status in 2023.

SPREAD THE WEALTH

With a third of the regular season complete, 72 different players have scored goals for their respective clubs. Four players from four different clubs boast five goals each, including forwards Ashley Hatch, Alex Morgan and Lynn Williams, and midfielder Crystal Dunn. Along with the league’s quartet of Golden Boot frontrunners, 24 additional players have recorded two or more goals through eight weeks of play.

MILESTONES AND RECORDS

10,000 MINUTES AND COUNTING

The 2023 regular season has proved a momentous one for the NWSL's talented goalie corps, as records and milestones continue to rack up for keepers across the league. This weekend, Houston Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell is set to eclipse the 10,000-minute mark for minutes played during the NWSL regular season. Entering Week 9 play with 9,952 minutes between the posts, Campbell will become just the fifth keeper in league history to hit 10,000 minutes, and the first to spend all 10,000 of those minutes with the same club. That’s the equivalent of nearly seven straight days between the Dash posts for the Kennesaw, Georgia native.

ALEX MORGAN HAS ENTERED THE CHAT

With 58 goals under her belt, San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan is set to become the fourth player in NWSL history to score 60 goals in the regular season. With a pair of goals, the Diamond Bar, California native also enters the race for the league’s all-time regular season goal-scoring record.

Earlier this season, Portland Thorns FC striker Christine Sinclair and NJ/NY Gotham FC forward Lynn Williams became the second and third players, respectively, to achieve the 60-goal feat. Leading the trio of active NWSL stars with 62 goals, Williams needs 16 more tallies to overtake the record from former Chicago Red Stars forward Sam Kerr.

OFF THE PITCH

KEEP CLIMBING

On Tuesday, Gotham FC announced that 10,000 tickets have been sold for the club’s upcoming match against San Diego on June 4, setting a record for tickets sold for a Gotham FC match at Red Bull Arena. The previous ticket sales record for Gotham FC came in August of 2019, when the team sold 9,500 tickets for a match against OL Reign.

Through eight weeks of regular season action, 75 percent of clubs are averaging higher attendance when compared to this time last year.

NWSL SHINES AT 2023 SBJ AWARDS

Sports Business Journal’s annual SBJ Awards on Wednesday saw the NWSL spotlighted in a pair of categories. Angel City FC was named the Sports Team of the Year, while Michele Kang’s $35 million-dollar acquisition of the Washington Spirit was tabbed the Deal of the Year.

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Chicago midfielder Cari Roccaro, who helped create the NWSL’s current mental health policies, including paid mental health leave for all players, was featured on CBS Sports’ “Mindset,” a series highlighting professional athletes and their mental health journeys.

WEEK 9 MATCH SCHEDULE

May 26, 2023

Kansas City Current vs. Houston Dash | Children’s Mercy Park | 8 p.m. ET | Paramount+

San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns | Snapdragon Stadium | 10 p.m. ET | Paramount+

May 27, 2023

OL Reign vs. Angel City FC | Lumen Field | 3:30 p.m. ET | Paramount+

Racing Louisville FC vs. North Carolina Courage | Lynn Family Stadium | 8 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Network

Chicago Red Stars vs. Orlando Pride | SeatGeek Stadium | 8 p.m. ET | Paramount+

May 28, 2023

Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC | Audi Field | 5 p.m. ET | Paramount+