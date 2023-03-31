Captain Wendie Renard has been named in new France manager Hervé Renard's first squad since being appointed to the role earlier this week.

The player and manager are of no relation.

Capped 142 times by the national team, Lyon defender Renard pulled herself from consideration for the 2023 Women's World Cup last month, citing a desire to "preserve [her] mental health." A number of outlets in France reported that Renard would never play for the national side again under manager Corrine Diacre. Shortly thereafter, Paris Saint-Germain forwards Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto followed suit and withdrew from the national team.

Citing an irreparable disconnect between manager and players, the French Football Federation fired Diacre on Mar. 9.

In his first availability as manager, Renard said "a page was turned."

"I wasn't here for everything that's gone on before, it doesn't concern me," Renard, who managed both Cote d'Ivoire and Zambia to Africa Cup of Nations titles, said. "I'm only focused on the present and the future."

While Renard and Diani have both been restored to the team, Katoto wasn't selected due to injury.

Also returning to the team is veteran Lyon striker Eugénie Le Sommer. The eight-time Champions League winner and France all-time record scorer with 86 goals is back after a two-year absence from the national setup.

Les Bleues are set to take on Colombia in a friendly on Apr. 7 before hosting Canada on Apr. 11.

France will play in Group F at this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, alongside Jamaica, Brazil and Panama.

They first see action on July 23 against Jamaica in Sydney.