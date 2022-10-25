The 2022-23 NBA season continues Tuesday on TSN with a pair of Western Conference divisional matchups.

First up are the Dallas Mavericks taking on the New Orleans Pelicans from Smoothie King Center, followed by a potential Western Conference Final preview between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns.

Watch the first game LIVE across the TSN network at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT followed by the second half of the doubleheader on TSN1/5 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Games can also be streamed on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Mavericks at Pelicans

The Mavericks are 1-1 this season and after a tough 107-105 loss to the Suns on opening night. The team responded with a 41-point beatdown of the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Leading the way for Dallas is perennial all-star Luka Doncic, who is looking to take his next step into superstardom. The 23-year old has been in the top six in NBA MVP voting in each of the last three seasons and has begun this season on a mission, scoring 35 points with nine rebounds and six assists against the Suns and 32 points 10 assists and seven rebounds against the Grizzlies.

After making it to the Western Conference Final for the first time in Doncic’s tenure, the Mavericks added to their core by bringing in forward Christian Wood in a five-player deal with the Houston Rockets. In Wood’s two games thus far in Dallas, he registered 25 points and eight rebounds against the Suns and 25 points and 12 rebounds against the Grizzlies.

The Mavericks’ backcourt took a hit in the off-season after losing point guard Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks in free agency. Guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who was acquired by the Mavericks during last season’s trade deadline, and Doncic have handled the ball more in Brunson’s absence.

After making the playoff last season, the expectations surrounding the Pelicans have only increased as their young players continue to develop, and the return of injured 2019 first-overall pick Zion Williamson.

The Pelicans responded going 2-1 in their first three games of the season including a 130-108 opening night blowout victory over the Brooklyn nets and their lone loss a 122-121 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz.

Unfortunately, the Pelicans will be without Williamson (hip) and forward Brandon Ingram (concussion) after sustaining injuries in the loss to the Jazz.

Warriors at Suns

The Warriors have begun their NBA title defence taking the first two of three games this season. They are led by perennial MVP candidate Steph Curry who has averaged 33.3 points in three games with 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

After losing complimentary players like swingman Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers and Otto Porter Jr. to the Toronto Raptors in free agency, the team locked down guard Jordan Poole and swingman Andrew Wiggins to long-term deals.

Poole is in his fourth year with Golden State and has seen his numbers improve each season. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 18.5 points with 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds last season and so far has averaged 14.3 points with 6.0 assists and 1.0 rebounds this season. The 23-year-old signed a four-year $140 million deal to keep him in Golden State through 2026-27.

Wiggins, 27, was traded to the Warriors from the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2019-20 season and has averaged 19.1 points with 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in his four seasons in Golden State. The Thornhill, Ont. native was named an all-star for the first time in his career last season after averaging 17.2 points with 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent but signed a four-year $109 million contract extension to stay with the Warriors through 2026-27.

The Phoenix Suns had high expectations going into last season after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games during the 2021 NBA Championship. The regular season only amplified their expectations after finishing with the NBA’s best record of 64-18.

However, after getting by the Pelicans in the first round, they were stunned in the second round by the Mavericks in seven games.

The Suns’ off-season was primarily focused internally with the future of restricted free agent Deandre Ayton unclear. Ayton signed a max offer sheet of four years, $133 million with the Indiana Pacers, which the Suns matched.

The team also re-signed all-star Devin Booker to a four-year, $224 million supermax contract extension to solidify the team’s core and set them up to be a force in the Western Conference for years to come.

This season, the Suns have begun this season going 2-1 with wins against the Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers.