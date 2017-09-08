According his agent, 38-year-old Brian Gionta has drawn interest on the free agent market and is deciding whether or not to an accept an offer to play this season.

"Gio has not made any final decision on his future," Gionta's agent, Steve Bartlett, told the Buffalo News in an email. "We have had a number of teams that have indicated they would sign him, but he is not sure right now which if any offer he would accept.

"He will continue to prepare as though he will play, and we will see how things play out here over the next couple weeks."

Gionta spent the past three seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, serving as the team's captain. He scored 15 goals and posted 35 points in 82 games last season.

Prior to signing with the Sabres in 2014, Gionta spent five years with the Montreal Canadiens, donning the "C" for four of those seasons.

A third-round pick of the New Jersey Devils in 1998, Gionta broke out with 28 goals and 89 points during the 2005-06 season and posted seven straight 20-goal campaigns from 2003-2011. However, he has failed to top 18 goals in a season since.

In total, Gionta owns 289 goals and 588 points in 1,006 career NHL games.

He owned a $4.25 million AAV on his previous contract with the Sabres.