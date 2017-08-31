Detroit Red Wings restricted free agent Andreas Athanasiou has received multiple contract offers from the KHL, and his agent Darren Ferris said Wednesday he has to consider them.

Ferris texted MLive's Ansar Khan, telling him the offers from Russia are worth more than the latest offer Athanasiou received from the Red Wings.

"Andreas is evaluating the pros and cons of all the offers," Ferris wrote. "Andreas loves Detroit and especially the Detroit fans but he has to really consider the serious offers from the KHL he has before him.

"There is a considerable difference in the amount of money."

Ferris called an offer from the KHL last week "significant," while Red Wings general manager Ken Holland said earlier this month he's given Athanasiou multiple offers this offseason.

Athanasiou scored 18 goals and added 11 assists in 64 games with the Red Wings last season. He debuted during the 2015-16 campaign and scored nine goals and 14 points in 37 games.

The Red Wings are currently $3 million over the cap and will have only $900,000 in space once Johan Franzen is placed on long-term injured reserve. Holland has already said he expects the team to have to make a move to be cap compliant by the season.

Athanasiou, a 23-year-old London, ON. native, would be eligible to play for Canada at the 2018 Olympics, should he sign in the KHL.

A fourth-round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Athanasiou is one of 15 restricted free agents yet to re-sign this off-season. Should he move to the KHL, the Red Wings would retain his NHL rights and if he were to return to the league, he would once again be a restricted free-agent with the club.