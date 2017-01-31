RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho had his first career hat trick and added an assist, sparking the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

The win snapped a five-game slide for Carolina — with all the losses in regulation — and ended Philadelphia's three-game winning streak.

Aho, a 19-year-old from Finland, became the first Carolina rookie to record a hat trick since Erik Cole during the 2001-02 season. It was the third multiple-goal game this season for Aho, who has 15 goals.

Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk, the Hurricanes' only representative for the winning Metropolitan Division in Sunday's All-Star Game, also scored for Carolina. Skinner broke a string of six games without a point.

Elias Lindholm and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists for the Hurricanes, who improved to 6-0 in their alternate black jerseys. Cam Ward stopped 15 shots in the win.

Brayden Schenn scored his 100th NHL goal, all for Philadelphia, on a power play in the third period. Steve Mason made 23 saves for the Flyers.

Philadelphia had won the first two meetings this season, but the Hurricanes are 7-1-1 in their last nine games against the Flyers in Raleigh.

The Hurricanes led 2-0 after a penalty-free first in which they outshot the Flyers 8-4.

Aho put Carolina ahead at 7:11 of the first, taking a pass from Jordan Staal and skating across the crease before beating Mason glove side.

Aho scored his second goal at 16:37, taking Lindholm's return pass on the right doorstep and beating Mason stick side.

Skinner made it 3-0 at 16:28 of the second. He was on the receiving end of Lee Stempniak's pass from behind the net to the left circle and slammed the puck past Mason stick side.

Aho completed the hat trick on a power play at 18:05, going to the upper right corner of the cage from the left circle on Lindholm's feed from behind the net.

Faulk made it 5-0 during a 5-on-3 power play at 5:10 of the third, scoring from the right point with Aho getting the primary assist.

Schenn scored on a power play at 10:27. Shayne Gostisbehere got the primary assist.

NOTES: Flyers D Michael Del Zotto (lower body) missed his fourth straight game, while RW Dale Weisz and D Nick Schultz were healthy scratches. . RW Ty Rattie, D Ryan Murphy and D Matt Tennyson were healthy extras for Carolina. . Eddie Lack was dressed as Carolina's backup goalie for the first time since Dec. 30 (concussion). . Hurricanes assistant coach Rod Brind'Amour played nine seasons with the Flyers. . The five-game season series resumes in Philadelphia on March 19 and in the regular-season finale on April 9. ... Staal skated in his 300th game for Carolina.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday to start a five-game homestand.

Hurricanes: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.