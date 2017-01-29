SAN DIEGO — Bruce Arena's second stint as coach of the U.S. national team began the same result as his first, a 0-0 draw.

The United States had few scoring chances in Sunday's match against a young Serbia roster, the first game for the Americans since Jurgen Klinsmann was fired after a pair of losses in World Cup qualifiers in November and replaced by Arena.

Arena led the team to a 71-30-29 record from 1998-2006, becoming the winningest coach in American national team history and earning election to the National Soccer Hall of Fame. He opened with a tie against Australia and was fired following the team's first-round elimination at the 2006 World Cup. He then led the LA Galaxy to three Major League Soccer titles.

The U.S. plays Jamaica on Friday in an exhibition at Chatanooga, Tennessee, and resumes qualifying. After losing its first two games in the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region, the U.S. hosts Honduras on March 24 at San Jose, California, and plays four days later at Panama.