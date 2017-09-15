Will Duchene be a distraction to the Avs?

The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenceman Nikita Zadorov to a two-year, $4.3 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

The deal carries an average annual value of $2.15 million for the restricted free agent.

Zadorov, 22, was reported to be drawing interest from the KHL throughout the summer as the Avalanche struggled meet his demands. BSN Denver reported last week Zadorov wanted $2.5 million and Avalanche were sticking at $2 million.

"Zadorov is a big, young, physical defenseman who was starting to emerge as one of our top D before his injury last season," Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic said in release. "He's an important part of our blue line and we expect him to log big minutes this year. We are excited to have him under contract."

Zadorov missed the first day training camp on Thursday as he awaited a new contract.

The 2013 first-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres posted 10 assists in 56 games with the Avalanche last season.

He owns four goals and 28 points in 145 games since entering the NHL. He was sent to the Avalanche as part of the package for centre Ryan O'Reilly in 2015.