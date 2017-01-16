NEW YORK — Washington Capitals centre Nicklas Backstrom, Boston Bruins left-wing Brad Marchand and Carolina Hurricanes left-wing Brock McGinn are the NHL's three stars of the week.

Backstrom led the league with seven assists and 10 points in four contests as the Capitals extended their overall winning streak to nine games and moved to the top of the NHL standings.

The Swedish winger leads the Capitals and is tied for 10th in League scoring with 42 points in 43 games.

Marchand finished the week second in scoring with eight points (four goals, four assists) in three games, including five points (two goals, three assists) in his 500th career NHL game — a 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

McGinn had four goals and three assists in three games as the Hurricanes as the recorded three victories, extending their overall winning streak to four games.