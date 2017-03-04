COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Dominique Badji scored, Zac McMath made three saves and the Colorado Rapids beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Badji drew a foul on Benjamin Angoua, setting up a free kick by Dillon Powers near the right corner. Kevin Doyle's header bounced off the far post before Jared Watts and goalkeeper Cody Copper converged on the ball, sending it high in the air and Badji's header from inside the 6-yard box found the back of the net in the 52nd minute.

McMath had six shutouts in 16 starts before Tim Howard — who spent 13 seasons in the English Premier League and has 111 appearances for the U.S. men's national team — joined the Rapids last season. Howard is recovering from an off-season surgery to repair a groin injury.

Shkelzen Gashi, who led Colorado with nine goals last season, missed the game due to inflammation in his Achilles.