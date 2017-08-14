BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona says it has reached a deal with Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande to buy Brazil midfielder Paulinho for 40 million euros ($47 million).

The Spanish club says that Paulinho will sign a four-year contract after a medical exam on Thursday.

He is set to be Barcelona's first signing since Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record 222 million euros ($262 million) last week.

The 29-year-old Paulinho played for Tottenham for two seasons before moving to Guangzhou in 2015. He has made 41 appearances for the Brazil national team.