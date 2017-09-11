The Montreal Canadiens will give Jonathan Drouin a chance to play to centre this season.

Alex Galchenyuk, however, appears set to stay on the wing once again this season.

Speaking Monday, Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said the team plans to "experiment" with Drouin at centre, but said Galchenyuk is a winger until further notice. Bergevin said he would leave it up to head coach Claude Julien as to whether Galchenyuk could play on the right side this season.

#Habs Bergevin deferred to Julien but didn't rule out the possibility of Galchenyuk playing RW. Could there be a 67-72-27 1st line? 🤔 — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 11, 2017

Galchenyuk has spent time both at centre and left wing in his five-year career, while Drouin has been a left winger since entering the league from the QMJHL in 2014.

Drouin was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this off-season and quickly signed to a six-year, $33 million contract. He scored a career-high 21 goals and 53 points in 73 games with the Lightning last season.

Galchenyuk, who signed a three-year, $14.7 million contract in July, scored 17 goals and posted 44 points in 61 games last season. He recorded 30 goals with the Canadiens during the 2015-16 season.