What’s the first sign that a player might be falling out of favour with his head coach? If I asked you that question, what would you suggest?

If it was me, I’d take a look at a player’s usage and ice time allocation over an extended period. When a coaching staff loses faith in a player, he’ll be utilized less on special teams and will start to see fewer minutes at 5-on-5.

On the latter point: When a player loses 5-on-5 ice time, there doesn’t always have to be a negative takeaway. Sometimes players lose ice time because other teammates – especially younger players – accelerate their production. Sometimes it’s because the coach has found a better spot for a player based on chemistry. Sometimes it can mean the player has been overused. Sometimes it can be just a temporary blip – a trend that will rebound as the season progresses.

So when a player’s ice time is eroding, it’s not necessarily a smoking gun. But super-talented, highly productive players simply don’t see their ice time slip. That’s exactly why changes in deployment can be indicative of a guy losing his spot on the depth chart – especially if that change is dramatic.

The number of big names who have seen their ice time consistently move downwards year-over-year in the past five seasons is lengthy – longer than I and perhaps many of you would have realized. For the purposes of this post I’ve broken it out by position. It’s an interesting story on both a local and league-wide level, especially since these sorts of trends can be the precursor to big trades.

Let’s start with the forwards. Here, I’ve taken all regular players who have seen their 5-on-5 ice-time drop in four consecutive years, as well as the average ice time expectations for a first-line forward and a third-line forward for sense of direction.

Two things jump off of the page immediately. One: the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins are well represented here, with three players seeing significant year-over-year changes in ice time. For the Islanders, John Tavares – who has seen steady deployment for years – has played about 1.5 minutes less this season than his career average. It’s hard to say if that’s telling just yet, but it’ll be on a lot of folks’ radar because he’s a marquee player on an expiring contract. Their big free agent buy in the summer of 2016, Andrew Ladd, has seen his ice time slip to about third-line duty. And Nikolai Kulemin is basically being pushed out of the picture.

Pittsburgh is also interesting. Evgeni Malkin’s time has taken a Tavares-like dip in 2017-18, though this could be more energy conservation than anything else. But Phil Kessel is a different story. Kessel went from one of the league’s most-utilized players to a guy who is seeing middle-six ice these days. Kessel’s name has been curiously popping up in trade talks these days, though his hot start in might be cooling that off a bit.