Chicago Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa will not play next season due to the side effects of medication to treat a skin disorder.

The Blackhawks announced the decision made by Hossa, the team and the Blackhawks' medical staff on Wednesday.

Hossa, 38, scored 26 goals and tallied 45 points in 73 games this season. He is signed through 2020-21 at a cap hit of $5.275 million, though his actual salary for each of the next four seasons sits at $1 million.

"Over the course of the last few years, under the supervision of the Blackhawks medical staff, I have been privately undergoing treatment for a progressive skin disorder and the side effects of the medications involved to treat the disorder," Hossa said in a statement. "Due to the severe side effects associated with those medications, playing hockey is not possible for me during the upcoming 2017-18 season. While I am disappointed that I will not be able to play, I have to consider the severity of my condition and how the treatments have impacted my life both on and off the ice.



"The Chicago Blackhawks organization, including Rocky Wirtz, John McDonough and Stan Bowman, and my agent, Ritch Winter, have been very supportive throughout this entire process. I would also like to thank my teammates and the amazing Blackhawks fans for their understanding. With respect to the privacy of my family, I will not be commenting any further on my health."

Hossa joined the Blackhawks ahead of the 2009-10 season. He owns 186 goals and 415 points in 534 games with the team.

"The Chicago Blackhawks are in full support of Marian Hossa as he addresses his medical issues. This is extremely difficult for us because we all know the incredible person and player that Marian Hossa is - competitive, loyal and humble," general manager Stan Bowman said. "He has played a major role in the success our franchise has experienced in recent years, which makes his departure from our lineup a significant loss. His teammates and coaches know he battled through some very tough physical difficulties but never complained or missed games despite the challenges he faced. The organization will continue to provide him every resource he needs to maintain his health."

In total, Hossa has played 1,309 NHL games, recording 525 goals and 1,134 points. He is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion and sits fourth among active players in both goals and points.

"Marian has been dealing with the effects of a progressive skin disorder that is becoming more and more difficult to treat and control with conventional medications while he plays hockey," team physician Dr. Michael Terry said. "Because of the dramatic nature of the medications required and their decreasing effectiveness, we strongly support his decision not to play during the 2017-18 season. We feel in the most certain terms this is the appropriate approach for Marian in order to keep him functional and healthy in the short term and throughout his life."