The Chicago Blackhawks have won the sweepstakes for Czech defenceman Jan Rutta, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

Rutta spent this season with Chomutov Pirati of the Czech Republic League, scoring eight goals and adding 24 assists.

The 26-year-old dressed in eight games for the Czech Republic at last month's world hockey championship, scoring one goal.

He will turn 27 on July 29.