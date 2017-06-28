1h ago
Blues' Berglund out until Dec. after surgery
TSN.ca Staff
The St. Louis Blues will be without Patrik Berglund to start the season after the 29-year-old centre underwent shoulder surgery, the club announced on Wednesday.
The team says the injury was incurred in offseason training in his native Sweden and Berglund is expected to be sidelined until December.
In 82 games last season, Berglund scored a career-high 23 goals and added 11 assists in all 82 games.
Originally taken with the 25th selection in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Berglund has amassed 151 goals and 145 assists in 637 games over nine seasons with the Blues.
He is set to enter the first season of a five-year, $19.25 million contract next season.