St. Louis Blues forward Robby Fabbri will miss the remainder of training camp after re-injuring his surgically repaired left knee, the team announced on Sunday.

The 21-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont. will be reevaluated in 10 days.

The 21st overall pick in the 2014 National Hockey League Entry Draft, Fabbri incurred a torn ACL in a February 4 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. In 51 games a season ago, Fabbri had 11 goals and 18 assists.

Fabbri played for just over 19 minutes on Friday in his preseason debut in a 4-0 win over the Washington Capitals.