1h ago
Blues' Fabbri (knee) to miss rest of camp
TSN.ca Staff
St. Louis Blues forward Robby Fabbri will miss the remainder of training camp after re-injuring his surgically repaired left knee, the team announced on Sunday.
The 21-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont. will be reevaluated in 10 days.
The 21st overall pick in the 2014 National Hockey League Entry Draft, Fabbri incurred a torn ACL in a February 4 game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. In 51 games a season ago, Fabbri had 11 goals and 18 assists.
Fabbri played for just over 19 minutes on Friday in his preseason debut in a 4-0 win over the Washington Capitals.