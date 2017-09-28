LeBrun: Jagr still hopes to play in NHL this season

Robby Fabbri's season-ending injury could present an opportunity for a legend to play this year in St. Louis.

Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said Thursday the team has had internal discussions about Jaromir Jagr.

"He's a great player, someone we've talked internally about, and we'll have to talk about how players complement our style," Armstrong said.

Jagr, who is second all-time in NHL points, is currently a free agent after playing last season with the Florida Panthers. The 45-year-old has been skating his his hometown team Kladno HC in the Czech Republic and is reportedly set to play for them this weekend while he awaits an NHL deal.

Jagr had 16 goals and 30 assists in a full season with the Panthers last season. The five-time Art Ross Trophy winner and former league MVP sits behind only Wayne Gretzky all-time with 765 goals and 1,149 assists for 1,914 points.

Fabbri re-tore his surgically repaired ACL earlier this week. He said Thursday he will work to be back on the ice for the start of next season.