The Tampa Bay Lightning will be without starting goalie Ben Bishop for the next 3-4 weeks after he suffered a lower-body injury against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Bishop left in the opening period after making a right pad save on Wings defenceman Nick Jensen.

Bishop, 30, has posted a 9-10-2 record with a .279 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 22 games with the Lightning this season, his fifth year with the club.

Kristers Gudlevskis has been recalled from the American Hockey League. Backup Andrei Vasilevskiy will likely get some more playing time with Bishop sidelined for an extended period of time.

Andrei Vasilevskiy gets chance to be a No. 1 for extended period. "That's why I'm here," he said last night. Said Boyle: "The kid is ready" — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) December 21, 2016

Tampa sits fourth in the Atlantic Division with 35 points. They are already missing Steven Stamkos, Ryan Callahan, Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat due to injury.