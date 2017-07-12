The Edmonton Oilers signed the first overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft to an extension, and the Buffalo Sabres are looking to do the same with the second overall pick.

Sabres general manager Jason Botterill said Tuesday talks are moving along well as the team looks to sign Jack Eichel to a long-term deal, likely of similar length to Connor McDavid's eight-year, $100 million contract with the Oilers.

"Our conversations with Jack and the group have gone extremely well," Botterill told the Buffalo News. "We'll continue this throughout the summer and see if we can find a common ground because, from our standpoint, we certainly want to get something done. And everything we've heard from Jack and his agents is they want to get something done too.

"For any player to be able to get a contract done for a star player, a player who's a face of the organization is great for our league. Connor has had an amazing season and I'm sure people in Edmonton are very excited about having him under contract. I've been through some of those discussions before whenever we did Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin or Kris Letang. You're excited to get an elite player under contract."

Eichel hasn't enjoyed the same success McDavid has through his first two seasons, but he did still manage to match his 24-goal total from his rookie season in 20 less games this year. He finished his sophomore season with 57 points in 61 games, after posting 56 points in 81 games as a rookie.

Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News believes Eichel's contract could be worth up to $10 million a season, $2.5 million less than McDavid's deal.

Eichel owns 48 goals and 113 points through 142 games in two seasons in the NHL. McDavid has scored 46 goals and 148 points in 127 games over the same span.

Eichel, however, is not the only Sabre entering the final year of his entry-level contract. Sam Reinhart, selected second overall in 2014, is also slated to hit restricted free agency next July. Botterill said extension talks with Reinhart will likely wait until next year.

"We're excited with Sam but I don't think Sam from a contract standpoint will happen this summer," Botterill said. "We have him under contract another year and we'll see how things play out."

Reinhart scored 17 goals last season, down from his 23 as a rookie in 2015-16, but increased his point total from 42 to 47. He will turn 22 in November.