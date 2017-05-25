Boucher to turn to Wingels or Kelly in Game 7

Citing the experience of playing in previous Game 7s, Ottawa Senators coach Guy Boucher says that he will dress one of Tommy Wingels or Chris Kelly in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins in place of rookie Colin White.

Guy Boucher says White is out and either Kelly or Wingels is in — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) May 25, 2017

Both Wingels and Kelly have been sparsely used during these playoffs with Kelly only appearing in one game in the postseason. But both players have significant postseason experience.

Boucher wants either Kelly or Wingels because they've played in Game 7's before. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) May 25, 2017

Wingels played in a Game 7 three times as a member of the San Jose Sharks, while Kelly played in a Game 7 three times in 2011 alone on the way to a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins.

Boucher said deciding between Chris Kelly and Tommy Wingels among his "most difficult decisions all year." One will be in tonight for Game 7 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 25, 2017

Boucher called the decision to make between Wingels, 29, and Kelly, 36 among his "most difficult decisions all year."

White made his postseason debut in Game 6.