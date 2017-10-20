Boston Bruins defenceman Adam McQuaid is out for eight weeks after breaking his right leg on Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks.

The team announced Friday McQuaid will undergo surgery on his broken right fibula on Monday and will need two months to recover.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury blocking a shot in his team's 6-3 win against Vancouver. He needed help from teammates to leave the ice.

McQuaid is averaging 14:42 of ice time per game this season and owns one assist.

The defenceman has played in 60 or more games for the Bruins in each of the past three seasons.