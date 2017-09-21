Marchand: 'This faceoff rule is an absolute joke'

The Boston Bruins have ruled out defenceman Torey Krug for the remainder of training camp due to a fractured jaw.

Krug took a puck to the face in Tuesday's preseason win over the Detroit Red Wings, leaving him with a non-displaced fracture.

The team said he would be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Krug, 26, scored eight goals and posted 43 assists in 81 games with the Bruins last season while logging 21:36 of ice time per contest. He missed the playoffs last season due to a lower-body injury.

The team also announced forward Matt Beleskey has been ruled day-to-day with a foot contusion sustained in the team's Sept. 18 preseason game in Quebec City.