VANNES, France — Norwegian star striker Ada Hegerberg scored in the eighth round of a penalty shootout Friday to help Lyon edge Paris Saint-Germain in a French Cup women's soccer final featuring two Canadians.

Wingback Ashley Lawrence started for PSG while Kadeisha Buchanan was in the Lyon starting 11.

For league champion Lyon, it's a sixth straight Cup win. And the second win in six days over its Paris rival.

The two teams face off again June 1 in Cardiff in the UEFA Women's Champions League final. Lyon is after its fourth European title, matching Frankfurt's record.

Saki Kumagai scored from the penalty spot for Lyon in the 33rd minute after Cristiane put PSG ahead in the seventh minute. With the game tied 1-1 after regulation time, the contest went straight to a shootout.

Hegerberg buried the ball high in the net after PSG sub Ouleymata Sarr's spot kick was saved, giving Lyon a 7-6 shootout win.

Amel Majri, Eugenie Le Sommer, Wendie Renard, Griedge Mbock, Dzsenifer Marozsan and Camille Abily also scored for Lyon in the shootout.

Sabrina Delannoy, Marie-Laure Delie, Eve Perriset, Formiga, Veronica Boquete and Aminata Diallo scored for PSG.

Irene Paredes (PSG) and Kumagai (Lyon) missed in the fifth round.

Lyon was without American star Alex Morgan, who suffered a hamstring tear in Lyon's 3-0 win over PSG in league play last Saturday.

PSG (16-4-1) handed visiting Lyon (20-1-0) its only loss of the season, a 1-0 decision in December, before the two Canadians had signed.

Lawrence and Buchanan, both 21, grew up playing together in Brampton, Ont., and shared the field at West Virginia University. Buchanan has 69 caps for Canada while Lawrence has 52.