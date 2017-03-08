VANCOUVER — Paul Byron scored in overtime as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Vancouver Canucks for the second time this season, 2-1 on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena.

Torrey Mitchell also scored for the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens (38-21-8), who have won six straight and are now 7-2 since head coach Claude Julien was hired. Montreal won 3-0 at home against the Canucks on Nov. 2.

Goalie Carey Price made 27 saves. He's been on fire recently, with a shutout and only five goals allowed in his last five games — all wins.

Michael Chaput scored for the Canucks (28-31-7), who had a modest two-game win streak snapped and are now seven points back of St. Louis for the second wild card spot. Vancouver goalie Ryan Miller had a busy night with 36 saves.

Despite Vancouver coming out aggressive in the first, outshooting Montreal 5-1 in the opening minutes, it was the Canadiens who scored first. Andrei Markov, from the blue-line, whipped the puck at the net and Mitchell redirected it in at 3:57. The noticeably vocal contingent of Habs fans present roared in approval.

Nikolay Goldobin, making his Vancouver home debut after being traded a week ago from San Jose, had two quality chances against a sprawling Price, but couldn't tie it with four minutes left in the first.

The Canucks sustained pressure on Price in the second, but the Montreal netminder again made the necessary saves, including a partial breakaway shot from Brendan Gaunce mid-period. Going the other way Alex Galchenyuk had a prime chance from the slot, while on the power play, but Miller was equally impressive, as the shot count tilted 26-15 for the Canadiens after two.

Price made a spectacular glove save on a streaking Markus Granlund eight minutes into the third, prompting chants of "Carey, Carey" to erupt in the upper deck.

But the Canucks finally broke through at 7:11 when Edler's wrist shot from near the blue line was redirected by Chaput over Price's blocker.

Alex Biega had the game on his stick with a minute to go and room in the slot, but Price made the stop to push overtime.

Notes: D Brandon Davidson made his Canadiens debut since being acquired in a trade with Edmonton. ... Canadiens centre Brian Flynn left the game in the second period and did not return. .... Montreal was without Alex Radulov (lower body) and Tomas Plekanec (upper body). ... The Canucks were without Loui Eriksson (knee).