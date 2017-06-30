Cammalleri, Bouma, Stuart placed on waivers to be bought out

Mike Cammalleri led a list of seven players placed on waivers Friday for the purpose of being bought out, which also included Lance Bouma and Ryan Murphy of the Calgary Flames, and Mark Stuart of the Winnipeg Jets.

Devante Smith-Pelly was also placed on waivers by the Devils while Jussi Jokinen from the Florida Panthers and Jimmy Hayes from the Boston Bruins rounded out the list.

More details to follow.