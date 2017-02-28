TORONTO — Veteran Canadian midfielder Diana Matheson will miss the entire 2017 NWSL season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.

Seattle Reign FC said Matheson suffered the injury in February while training with the Canadian national team. Matheson is expected to miss the entire 2017 NWSL season for recovery and rehabilitation.

Matheson, who has the same surgery before on the same knee, is scheduled to be operated on Wednesday.

Seattle acquired Matheson in a January trade with the Washington Spirit.

The 32-year-old from Oakville, Ont., has won 191 caps for Canada.

The Canadian women open defence of their Algarve Cup title on Wednesday in Portugal.