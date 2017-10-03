Teams started to announce their 23-man rosters and final cuts on Tuesday. Here's a list of some of the Canadian teams.

The Calgary Flames assigned forward Mark Jankowski to the AHL's Stockton Heat as the final cut. Forward Marek Hrivik will start the season on the injured reserve.

2017-18 Calgary Flames Roster

Goaltenders (2)

#31 G Eddie Lack

#41 G Mike Smith

Defencemen (7)

#5 D Mark Giordano

#7 D T.J. Brodie

#24 D Travis Hamonic

#26 D Michael Stone

#27 D Dougie Hamilton

#44 D Matt Bartkowski

#61 D Brett Kulak

Forwards (14)

#10 F Kris Versteeg

#11 F Mikael Backlund

#13 F Johnny Gaudreau

#18 F Matt Stajan

#19 F Matthew Tkachuk

#20 F Curtis Lazar

#21 F Garnet Hathaway

#23 F Sean Monahan

#25 F Freddie Hamilton

#36 F Troy Brouwer

#51 F Tanner Glass

#67 F Michael Frolik

#79 F Michael Ferland

#93 F Sam Bennett

Vancouver Canucks

Forward Darren Archibald is being sent back to the Utica Comets of the AHL. He was at camp on a minor league contract.

According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, the arrival of Derrick Pouliot means Patrick Wiercioch will be put on waivers Wednesday, with the plan to send him to Utica.

Pouliot will arrive tonight and will be at Canucks practice on Wednesday.

Lalji also notes that 2016 first-round pick Olli Juolevi will be playing in Finland this season, for TPS Turku.

The Winnipeg Jets have announced they assigned forward Kyle Connor to the Manitoba Moose and have also placed forward Matt Hendricks on the injured reserve retroactive to Sept. 27.

2017-18 Winnipeg Jets Roster

Goaltenders (2)

#35 G Steve Mason

#37 G Connor Hellebuych

Defencemen (8)

#3 D Tucker Poolman

#5 D Dmitry Kulikov

#7 D Ben Chiarot

#8 D Jacob Trouba

#33 D Dustin Byfuglien

#39 D Toby Enstrom

#44 D Josh Morrissey

#57 D Tyler Myers

Forwards (14)

#9 F Andrew Copp

#13 F Brandon Tanev

#15 F Matt Hendricks

#16 F Shawn Matthias

#17 F Adam Lowry

#18 F Bryan Little

#19 F Nic Petan

#26 F Blake Wheeler

#27 F Nikolaj Ehlers

#29 F Patrik Laine

#40 F Joel Armia

#55 F Mark Scheifele

#56 F Marko Dano

#85 F Mathieu Perreault

More to come