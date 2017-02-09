TORONTO — Canada, which won bronze at the Rio Olympics, will meet both Olympic champion Germany and runner-up Sweden in European women's soccer friendlies during the April FIFA international window.

The April 9 game against No. 2 Germany in Erfurt had already been announced. The Canadian Soccer Association added the April 6 contest against No. 8 Sweden in Trelleborg on Thursday.

"Adding this match against Sweden to our European schedule gives us a chance to play both the Rio silver and gold medallists in quick succession," Canada coach John Herdman said in a statement. "We haven't played Sweden much over the past four years but we know their qualities and with the European Championships just around the corner they will be ready to peak, meaning this will be a tough away encounter.

"I'm looking forward to see how the squad gels, and manages the intensity of playing back-to-back Tier 1 opponents."

Canada, currently ranked fourth in the world, last played Sweden in a two-match series in November 2014, winning 1-0 and tying 1-1. Sweden leads the overall series 12-4-3.

Canada beat Germany 2-1 for the first time in the group stage at the Olympics, losing the rematch 2-0 in the semifinals. Germany leads the series 13-1-0.