Eric Gelinas will spend training camp with the Montreal Canadiens on a professional tryout basis, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Gelinas, 26, split time last season between the Colorado Avalanche and their AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. He posted one assist in 27 games with the Avalanche, while averaging 11:35 of time on ice per game. He had three goals and 12 points in 27 games with the Rampage.

He was traded to the Avalanche by the New Jersey Devils during the 2015-16 season for a 2017 third-round pick (used by the Devils to select Fabian Zetterlund in June). At the time, Gelinas had scored one goal and added five assists in 34 games that season with the Devils. He failed to register a point in six games with the Avalanche after being acquired by New Jersey.

A second-round pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, Gelinas posted a career-high seven goals and 29 points as rookie with the Devils in 2013-14.

He owns 14 goals and 41 assists in 189 career games.