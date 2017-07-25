The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Mark Streit to a one-year contract for the 2017-18 season.

Streit began his 11-year career with the Canadiens, tallying a career-hight 62 points in 2007-08. The 39-year-old also played with the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers before being traded to Pittsburgh last spring.

He played 19 regular season games and three postseason games with the Penguins, helping the team win the Stanley Cup.

In 68 regular season games last season, he scored six goals and tallied 27 points. He has 96 goals and 434 points in 784 career NHL games.