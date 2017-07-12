The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenceman Jaccob Slavin to a seven-year, $37.1 million contract extension.

Slavin, who is entering the final season of his entry-level contract, will own an annual cap hit of $5.3 million starting in 2018-19.

The 23-year-old scored three goals and added 29 assists in 82 games with the Hurricanes last season. He led the Hurricanes with a plus-23 rating on the season averaged a team-high 23:26 of ice time per game.

"Jaccob is one of the cornerstones of our team moving forward, and it was important to secure him with our organization long term," Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis said in a release. "We believe he is one of the top young defensemen in the NHL today, and are thrilled that he and his wife, Kylie, have made their home in Raleigh."

Slavin was a fourth-round pick, selected 120th overall, in 2012. He owns seven goals and 54 points in 145 games over the past two seasons with Carolina.