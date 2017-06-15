1h ago
Canucks sign Gudbranson to extension
TSN.ca Staff
Defenceman Erik Gudbranson has signed a one-year, $3.5 million extension with the Vancouver Canucks.
The 25-year-old restricted free agent played in 30 games last season for the Canucks, tallying one goal and five assists before suffering a wrist injury that required season-ending surgery.
He made his debut for the Florida Panthers in 2011, helping them reach the playoffs for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.
Gudbranson was traded to the Canucks on May 25 of last year for Jared McCann, a 2016 second round draft pick and a 2016 fourth rounder.
He has 12 goals, 37 assists and 364 penalty minutes in 339 career games and is coming off a one-year, $3.5 million deal.