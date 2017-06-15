Defenceman Erik Gudbranson has signed a one-year, $3.5 million extension with the Vancouver Canucks.

The 25-year-old restricted free agent played in 30 games last season for the Canucks, tallying one goal and five assists before suffering a wrist injury that required season-ending surgery.

"Erik is a big, strong physical defender who I know feels has a lot to prove and has worked diligently in his injury rehab," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. "He has leadership qualities that will be important for our young team and we are excited to see him healthy and back on the blue line next season."

He made his debut for the Florida Panthers in 2011, helping them reach the playoffs for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.

Gudbranson was traded to the Canucks on May 25 of last year for Jared McCann, a 2016 second round draft pick and a 2016 fourth rounder.

He has 12 goals, 37 assists and 364 penalty minutes in 339 career games and is coming off a one-year, $3.5 million deal.