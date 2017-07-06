TSN’s CFL Experts have made their picks for Week Three of CFL Fantasy, and there’s some excitement about the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, coming off a bye after a miserable Week One performance.

Jock Climie and Matt Dunigan are casting their lot at quarterback with Zach Collaros, while Dunigan and Rod Smith are both signed up for Hamilton running back C.J. Gable. Climie is also taking a shot at minimum-cost ($2,500) Ticats wide receiver Brian Tyms.

Other players drawing interest from multiple panelists include Alouettes running back Tyrell Sutton, picked by Climie and Smith, while Lions running back Chris Rainey was selected by Climie and Dunigan. Dunigan and Smith are both invested in Ottawa wide receiver Greg Ellingson.

All that interest in Hamilton players shouldn’t be seen as an indictment of this week’s Saturday night opposition, the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Jock Climie and Milt Stegall both selected Riders wide receiver Naaman Roosevelt, while Rod Smith and Matt Dunigan took shots with bargain-priced receivers Caleb Holley and Nic Demski, respectively. Stegall also signed up for Riders running back Cam Marshall, who was better in Week One than Week Two.

Check out the expert picks, make your own, set your lineup and have fun!