With the Calgary at home against winless Hamilton, the CFL on TSN panel turns its Week Six CFL Fantasy attention to the Stampeders.

As a result, Rod Smith, Matt Dunigan and Milt Stegall are all signed up for Bo Levi Mitchell at quarterback, with Smith and Dunigan doubling down on Stamps wide receiver Kamar Jorden. Dunigan is all in on Calgary, also picking up running back Jerome Messam and slotback Marquay McDaniel.

There are other value plays out there, though. Smith and Stegall are taking Toronto Argonauts running back James Wilder Jr., who is the starter with Brandon Whitaker on the six-game injured list, while Jock Climie and Matt Dunigan are still siding with Eskimos running back Travon Van, who has been productive in two starts since John White was injured.

Toronto Argonauts receiver S.J. Green is another very popular pick this week, selected by Climie, Dunigan and Stegall. Stegall and Climie are both going for Alouettes receiver Ernest Jackson, who is coming off back-to-back 100-yard games.

The tactic of the week goes to Rod Smith and Matt Dunigan, both of whom are electing to go without a defence, saving money to spend on offensive playmakers.

Check out the expert picks, make your own, set your lineup for Week Six and have fun!