LONDON — Chelsea is set to strengthen its attacking options for its Premier League title defence by signing Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.

The London club says it has agreed terms with Madrid to sign the 24-year-old striker.

The transfer will be completed after Morata's personal terms are finalized and a medical examination is passed.

Morata will be leaving Madrid for a second time. The Spain international was only bought back a year ago after two seasons at Juventus.

Although Morata won the Champions League final for a second time in June, he was only a late substitute in the victory over Juventus.