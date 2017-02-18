The Toronto Maple Leafs have revealed their final four inductees (for now) to the franchise’s Legends Row.

Prior to the team’s game Saturday night against the Ottawa Senators, Charlie Conacher, Red Kelly, Frank Mahovlich and Wendel Clark were announced as the last inductees (until a future legend emerges) to the franchise’s Legends Row.

They will join ten other Maple Leafs already cast in bronze outside Air Canada Centre - Syl Apps, George Armstrong, Johnny Bower, Turk Broda, Tim Horton, Ted Kennedy, Dave Keon, Darryl Sittler, Borje Salming and Mats Sundin.

The four new statues will be unveiled in the fall.

Throughout the Maple Leafs’ Centennial Season celebration, the Maple Leafs have honoured their most distinguished alumni in a number of ways. In September all four of the new Legends were listed among the franchise’s top 100 players of all time and before Toronto’s home opener on Oct. 15, each had their jersey number retired in an on-ice ceremony.

Nine of the first ten inductees, excluding Armstrong, were also named among the 100 Greatest NHL Players in January, as were Mahovlich, Kelly and Conacher. Clark represents a different era of the team’s history, a first-overall pick in 1985 and immediate fan favourite in the waning years of Toronto’s infamous Harold Ballard era.

"The addition of these four great players to Legends Row will mark another important moment during this anniversary season and is a testament to all that they have meant to this franchise," team president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement.

The first overall pick of the 1985 draft, Clark remains one of the more popular players in team history. He played 13 of his 15 NHL seasons as a Leaf, winning fans over with a rugged style, knack for goal scoring and of course, that glorious moustache.

Clark set the franchise rookie record with 34 goals in the 1985-86 season. He served as the team's captain for three seasons and was traded to Quebec in 1994 in a package that netted the club future franchise scoring leader Mats Sundin.

Clark serves as an ambassador for the team to this day.

"Playing for the Maple Leafs, and in front of the great fans of Toronto, was like a dream come true," said Clark. "To be recognized on Legends Row like this, alongside such important players for one of the greatest franchises in the game, will go down as one of the greatest honours of my life and career."

Kelly was a Hall of Famer who won four Stanley Cups as a centre for the Leafs. He joined the club after a lengthy tenure as a defenceman for the rival Detroit Red Wings where he also captured four Cups and a Norris Trophy. He and Mahovlich — nicknamed "The Big M" — were Leafs teammates (and sometimes linemates) for three of those Cup victories in Toronto, Mahovlich winning another in 1967.

A prodigious goal-scorer who won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie in 1958, Mahovlich would later pot 48 goals in the 1960-61 season, a team record that stood for 21 years. Rick Vaive eventually broke the mark with 54 goals in the 1981-82 season.

"I am honoured to have my likeness depicted in a statue as a Toronto Maple Leaf and particularly to be in the company of my friend and teammate of seven years Red Kelly," Mahovlich said.

Conacher was one of the earlier stars in Leafs history, a Toronto native who led the NHL in scoring five times and — like Kelly and Mahovlich — also earned a plaque in the Hall of Fame. He was inducted in 1961.

Conacher still holds the team record for fastest game-opening goal (seven seconds) and potted the first-ever Leafs goal at Maple Leaf Gardens.

"Our family is thrilled that Charlie Conacher is being added to Legends Row," Brad Conacher, Charlie's son, said on behalf of the family. "He is a fitting representative of an era when the Toronto Maple Leafs was as much a national team as it was a Toronto franchise.

"We are very appreciative of this recognition that the club is bestowing on him."