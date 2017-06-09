With the Las Vegas Golden Knight expansion draft quickly approaching, many depths forwards in the NHL have unclear futures as their teams may or may not protect them.

Anaheim Ducks veteran winger Andrew Cogliano is one of those players, according to Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register.

Cogliano, who turns 30 next week, has no idea whether or not Anaheim will protect him.

“I haven’t talked to Bob (Ducks general manager Bob Murray) and I don’t think he’s said anything on that. It’s just too early in the process and I don’t know how it’s going to work in terms of what if you don’t find out, what if you don’t," Cogliano told Stephens.

The Toronto native scored 16 goals and added 19 assists over 82 games with the Ducks in 2016-17, his sixth season with the team. Cogliano added a goal and two helpers over 17 playoff games as Anaheim made it to the Western Conference Final where they fell to the Nashville Predators.

Selected 25th overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft, Cogliano has yet to miss a game due to injury or any other reason as he's played all 786 games over 10 NHL seasons. He is the NHL's current Iron Man.

Cogliano is entering the final season of a four-year, $12 million contract and told Stephens there are no talks with the club about a contract extension as of yet.

He says it does matter to him whether or not the Ducks protect him, but understands that it's a business.

"You want to be someone that they think is part of the team," said Cogliano. "That they want. Right? So I guess if you’re not protected and they don’t pick you up, then I guess that’s life. It is what it is and you got to deal with it. And you can use it as motivation."

The list of protected players for all 30 teams will be released on June 18 with the draft coming three days later on the 21st.