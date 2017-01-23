TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger marked a major milestone over the weekend, officially reaching 1 million followers on his Twitter account.

As Hockey Insider, Darren’s many contributions appear regularly across TSN platforms, including TSN Hockey broadcasts, SPORTSCENTRE, TSN Radio, TSN.ca, and THAT’S HOCKEY. Along the road to 1 million followers, Darren has chronicled every aspect of the hockey world, from the biggest trades and signings all the way to the building of his beloved backyard rink.

Darren is followed by many of hockey’s biggest names, including Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Brendan Shanahan, Steven Stamkos, Connor McDavid, Claude Giroux, Vladimir Tarasenko, and many more. In addition to this star-studded lineup of hockey greats, Darren has gathered a following of famous tweeters and celebrities alike, such as Cory Booker, Melissa Joan Hart, David Boreanaz, Lil B The BasedGod, Margaret Cho, Denis Coderre, John Tory, Nancy Sinatra, Dave Coulier, and Maybach Music Group, to name just a few.

In honour of Darren’s achievement, TSN has made a donation in support of the Alzheimer Society of Canada, for which Darren is a vocal advocate. He is a dedicated proponent of the #InItForAlz campaign, which works to raise awareness, provide services, and fund research for dementia. To learn more about how you can get involved, particularly during this month’s Alzheimer Awareness Month campaign in Canada, visit http://www.alzheimer.ca.