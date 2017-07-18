LONDON — Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has signed a new two-year contract with the English Premier League champions.

"I am very happy to have signed a new contract with Chelsea," Conte said on the club's website on Tuesday. "We worked extremely hard in our first year to achieve something amazing, which I am very proud of. Now we must work even harder to stay at the top."

The 47-year-old Italian guided the Blues to the league title in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Conte signed a three-year deal on his appointment last summer after leading Italy into the European Championships. This new contract reportedly represents improved terms for the former Juventus coach, but is not an extension.

"This new contract reflects our belief that he can continue to deliver results both domestically and as we return to European competition in the Champions League," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said.

Chelsea started a pre-season tour to Asia, with matches against Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.