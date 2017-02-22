Arizona Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith was forced out of his team's 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks Monday as the NHL's concussion spotter flagged him for testing.

The 34-year-old was forced to leave the game after a collision with Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg, which knocked Smith's mask off.

Smith exited with 15:31 to play in the third period, leaving Marek Langhamer to enter his first NHL game. He made eight saves on nine shots faced as the Coyotes hung on for the victory.

Smith pointed out to the Arizona Republic on Tuesday that teams could use the concussion protocol to force starters out of the game.

“I think there’s a lot of flaws in the system, especially with the goalie position, and it needs to get fixed,” Smith said. “What stops a fourth liner from going and bumping into a goalie? It’s just a two-minute penalty to get your starting goalie out? I don’t think it’s happened in a playoff game yet, but I’m sure it will.”

Smith, who owns a 16-16-6 record this season, said he grabbed his head instinctively when he was mask came off, and that it was not a sign of a head injury.

“When your helmet comes off in a game and you’re the goalie and the whistle hasn’t gotten blown, I think your first instinct is to probably protect your face,” Smith said. “I think that was the reason why I did what I did and it has nothing to do with you being injured. It was more to protect myself before the whistle got blown. I didn’t agree with the call at all.

“Once the spotter says it’s a mandatory test, you have to come out of the game. I told our trainer I wasn’t going to come out and they informed the ref, but the ref’s not allowed to drop the puck until you leave the game.”

The Republic reports Smith was cleared with roughly 90 seconds left in Monday's game - 14 game minutes after the incident.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told Azcentral the league's protocol will remain in place for the remainder of the regular season and through the playoffs.