The Montreal Canadiens lineup could be near full strength by the end of the weekend.

Head coach Michel Therrien told reporters on Monday that David Desharnais (knee) and Andrei Markov (lower body injury) will be evaluated Tuesday morning, but both look good for a possible return against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Therrien added that Desharnais is more of a certainty, while Markov at worst will be a game-time decision. Greg Pateryn, who - along with Desharnais and Markov - took part in practice on Monday, won't play Tuesday night and the Habs won't be sending him on an AHL conditioning stint.

Also, Nikita Nesterov will make his Canadiens debut against the Sabres. To make room for Nesterov, the team placed defenceman Zach Redmond on waivers. Redmond played 16 games with the Habs this season, recording five assists and a plus-6.

Redmond was signed by Montreal to a two-year contract last summer.

Practice Lines:

Pacioretty - Danault - Radulov

Lehkonen - Plekanec - Byron

Andrighetto - Desharnais - Shaw

Carr - Mitchell - Flynn

De la Rose

Emelin - Pateryn

Beaulieu - Petry

Markov - Nesterov/Barberio

Montoya

(Harvard alum) Raphael Girard