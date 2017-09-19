The New Jersey Devils announced Tuesday centre Brian Boyle has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia.

Chronic myeloid leukemia is a type of cancer of the bone marrow that is treatable with medication. Boyle said on a conference call Tuesday he feels as close to normal as he can feel and he expects to be in the Devils' opening night lineup.

The 32-year-old scored 13 goals and added 12 assists over 75 games split between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016-17.

The Bolts sent Boyle to the Leafs in late February for centre Byron Froese and a 2017 second-round pick.

The American centred Toronto’s fourth line for the final stretch of the regular season and was a valuable presence in the playoffs against the Washington Capitals, producing a couple helpers as well as winning important draws in the defensive zone.

The 26th overall pick of the 2003 NHL entry draft (Los Angeles Kings) has 93 goals and 76 assists over 694 career games with the Kings, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Maple Leafs.

He’s added 15 goals and 13 assists over 106 career playoff games, including back-to-back Stanley Cup final appearances with the Rangers and Lightning in 2014 and 2015 respectively.